MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Steven Yi Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,055,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,818.73. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Steven Yi sold 5,227 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $51,956.38.

On Monday, March 16th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $39,720.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $39,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Steven Yi sold 5,650 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $55,709.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $80,240.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Steven Yi sold 39,252 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $392,127.48.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Steven Yi sold 12,748 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $123,528.12.

On Monday, February 23rd, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $31,000.00.

On Thursday, February 19th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $29,160.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $28,640.00.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

NYSE:MAX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. 533,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,087. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.30. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

MediaAlpha News Summary

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $291.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.42 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 132.73% and a net margin of 2.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting MediaAlpha this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing remains constructive — broker consensus still skews toward a “Moderate Buy,” which supports demand from retail/institutional buyers and limits downside after mixed results. Article Title

Analyst backing remains constructive — broker consensus still skews toward a “Moderate Buy,” which supports demand from retail/institutional buyers and limits downside after mixed results. Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings showed an EPS beat (reported $0.50 vs. $0.25 expected), a fundamental positive that underpins current valuation and investor interest despite a slight revenue miss. Article Title

Q4 earnings showed an EPS beat (reported $0.50 vs. $0.25 expected), a fundamental positive that underpins current valuation and investor interest despite a slight revenue miss. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlights the mixed Q4 picture (EPS beat but revenue down), so outlook and execution on top?line recovery will matter more than headline EPS in coming weeks. Article Title

Market commentary highlights the mixed Q4 picture (EPS beat but revenue down), so outlook and execution on top?line recovery will matter more than headline EPS in coming weeks. Neutral Sentiment: Several small director sales (Eugene Nonko) were filed — sizes are modest relative to holdings and look like routine rebalancing rather than a clear negative signal. SEC Filing

Several small director sales (Eugene Nonko) were filed — sizes are modest relative to holdings and look like routine rebalancing rather than a clear negative signal. Negative Sentiment: CRO Keith Cramer sold 10,000 shares (~3.16% reduction of his holding) at about $9.89 — a larger insider sale that can be read negatively by short?term traders and may add selling pressure. SEC Filing

CRO Keith Cramer sold 10,000 shares (~3.16% reduction of his holding) at about $9.89 — a larger insider sale that can be read negatively by short?term traders and may add selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Multiple executive/insider sales (notably Steven Yi) — a string of several thousand?share disposals in March increases insider?liquidity and could reinforce near?term downside sentiment even though insiders retain large stakes. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in MediaAlpha by 6.4% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 106.7% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MediaAlpha from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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