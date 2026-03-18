iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Shares Down 0% – Should You Sell?

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.66. Approximately 40,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 78,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 686,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 41,503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

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