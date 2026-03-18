iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.10. 5,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 11,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 56,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,188,000.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk. LQDI was launched on May 8, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

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