Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Up 4.2% – Here’s Why

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.38 and last traded at $71.31. Approximately 16,879,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 21,225,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.41.

Rocket Lab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Get Rocket Lab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RKLB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research lowered Rocket Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Rocket Lab from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Rocket Lab Stock Down 11.6%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.78 and a beta of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 96,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $8,311,680.00. Following the sale, the director owned 292,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,327,160.82. The trade was a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $7,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,169,487 shares in the company, valued at $85,314,076.65. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,842,428 shares of company stock worth $138,708,183 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 352.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.