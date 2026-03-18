Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Down 1% – What’s Next?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $306.93 and last traded at $307.69. Approximately 19,897,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 34,171,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.92.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. President Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $323.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $279.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.18.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,076,615 shares of company stock valued at $107,809,111 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its position in Alphabet by 21.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

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Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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