SailPoint Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) executives emphasized accelerating demand for identity security as enterprises prepare for wider adoption of agentic AI, while also reporting fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 results that the company said demonstrate “growth at scale.” On the company’s earnings call, management highlighted SaaS momentum, increasing contributions from newer “emerging” products, and a continued push to migrate customers from on-premises deployments to the Identity Security Cloud platform.

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Fiscal 2026 results and key operating metrics

Founder and CEO Mark McClain said SailPoint “crossed the $1 billion ARR threshold” in fiscal 2026 and delivered 28% overall ARR growth, alongside 38% SaaS ARR growth. McClain also framed the company’s performance through a “rule of 46,” citing 28% ARR growth plus an 18% adjusted operating margin.

CFO Brian Carolan reported year-end ARR of $1.125 billion, up 28% year-over-year. SaaS ARR finished at $746 million, up 38% year-over-year, and Carolan said SaaS accounted for 90% of net new ARR in fiscal Q4. For the quarter, the company posted revenue of $295 million, up 23% year-over-year, with SaaS revenue growing 37%.

Profitability and cash flow also improved. Carolan said adjusted operating margin in Q4 was 20.6%, up 160 basis points year-over-year, and the company generated $64 million in cash from operations and $57 million in free cash flow, representing a 19.5% free cash flow margin. For fiscal 2026, revenue was $1.071 billion, up 24% year-over-year, with SaaS revenue up 35%, and adjusted operating margin was 18.1%, up 270 basis points.

Customer metrics cited on the call included:

SaaS customer count up 16% year-over-year, according to McClain.

ARR per SaaS customer up 19% year-over-year; Carolan said average ARR per SaaS customer grew to “over $380,000.”

215 customers exceeding $1 million in ARR, up 34% from the prior year.

Gross retention of 97% for the year and Q4 net revenue retention of 113%, per Carolan.

AI and non-human identities positioned as major growth driver

McClain repeatedly tied SailPoint’s strategy to the rise of autonomous and agentic software, arguing that “the more autonomous and agentic software becomes, the more essential enterprise identity security becomes.” He said the expanding “non-human workforce” of AI agents is creating an “explosion of identities and access points” that static security models cannot handle.

Management said non-human identity governance is not new to SailPoint, pointing to prior experience governing service accounts and bots. McClain described the shift as a “natural evolution” for a platform “architected for this very complexity,” and said SailPoint views AI as “the single greatest market expansion driver we have ever seen.”

In terms of adoption, McClain said the company closed more than 500 transactions tied to new innovations, and that in Q4, non-human identities represented approximately 25% of SaaS identity growth and now account for 11% of SaaS identities under governance. He added that Fortune 1000 companies were among early customers for the company’s AI-related solutions.

New offerings, pricing changes, and “emerging products” contribution

Executives pointed to a faster pace of product advancement and packaging changes designed to speed adoption. McClain said SailPoint’s AI identity approach integrates AIS, MIS, and DAS capabilities, and is packaged for adoption within the company’s Digital Identity Flex pricing. He also noted the recent introduction of a flexible pricing model and “AI-fueled innovations” as drivers of SaaS momentum.

Carolan said net new ARR from “emerging products” more than doubled quarter-over-quarter and represented about 17% of net new ARR in Q4. He also said ARR from existing customers adopting the company’s AI Identity solutions (including AIS, MIS, and DAS) expanded by more than 50% year-over-year.

On pricing and monetization for non-human identities, President Matt Mills described a model intended to prioritize adoption. He said SailPoint’s approach starts with human identities and applies a ratio for agents, and described contracts that begin with a set price point, allow deployment during the contract period, and then address usage at renewal. Mills also referenced the use of fair-use policies to protect against “runaway costs.” In response to questions about consumption-based models, management said it is “not a metered model,” and that financially it is recognized like other fixed-fee deals.

Migration to SaaS and the on-prem opportunity

Carolan described expanding momentum for customers moving from on-premises IdentityIQ to the Identity Security Cloud. He said the migration conversation has broadened beyond perpetual license customers to include term license customers. Management quantified the remaining on-prem base as approximately $350 million in ARR, broken out as about $210 million of term and roughly $140 million of perpetual maintenance, and said migration typically delivers a “2x-3x uplift” at the time of migration.

Addressing multiple analyst questions about fiscal 2027 ARR guidance, Carolan said there was “no fundamental change in our business,” competition, or win rates, and characterized the company’s outlook as a “prudent approach” to start the year. He suggested one factor in the outlook is that customers may choose SaaS over new term/on-prem expansion, including in Europe, where he said SaaS net new ARR doubled in fiscal 2026.

Guidance: fiscal 2027 outlook and assumptions

For fiscal Q1 2027, SailPoint guided to ARR of $1.155 billion (up 25% year-over-year) and revenue of $275 million (up 19% year-over-year), with an adjusted operating margin of 11.1%. The company also guided to adjusted EPS of $0.04 to $0.05 and a diluted share count of about 568 million shares.

For fiscal 2027, management guided to ARR of $1.361 billion (up 21% year-over-year) and revenue of approximately $1.265 billion (up 18% year-over-year), with adjusted operating margin of 18.5%. The company guided to adjusted EPS of $0.32, a diluted share count of about 580 million shares, and about $200 million in free cash flow.

Carolan said guidance assumes 90% to 95% of net new ARR will come from SaaS in fiscal 2027. He added that if SaaS mix were assumed unchanged from fiscal 2026, revenue growth guidance would be about 300 basis points higher and adjusted operating margin about 200 basis points higher.

Looking ahead, McClain said he expects fiscal 2027 to be “the year of AI adoption” and described a two-pronged growth approach: expanding within the installed base as customers shift to SaaS and confront AI identity growth, while also attracting new customers seeking to build security programs “on the right foundation from day one.”

About SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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