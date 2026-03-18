Mike Slessor Sells 10,227 Shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total value of $973,099.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 460,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,850,733.85. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, February 18th, Mike Slessor sold 8,664 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $815,628.96.

On Thursday, January 15th, Mike Slessor sold 13,088 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $1,005,289.28.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Mike Slessor sold 39,606 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $2,574,390.00.

FormFactor Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.50. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $107.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $215.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.29 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 6.64%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FormFactor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,806,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,487 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 26.3% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,404,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,585,000 after buying an additional 500,156 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,397,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after buying an additional 73,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,271,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FORM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on FormFactor from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FormFactor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore increased their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of FormFactor to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of FormFactor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

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About FormFactor

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FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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