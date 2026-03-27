Analysts Set Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Price Target at GBX 212.80

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 212.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 180 to GBX 190 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

Shares of LON:BBOX opened at GBX 141.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 121.90 and a 12 month high of GBX 174. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 152.99.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 8.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tritax Big Box REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 111.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 8.9700057 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alastair Hughes sold 76,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153, for a total value of £117,477.99. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

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