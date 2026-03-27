Analyzing Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) & Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) and Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Southwest Airlines and Saker Aviation Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwest Airlines 4 8 8 0 2.20 Saker Aviation Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus target price of $46.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.10%. Given Southwest Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Southwest Airlines is more favorable than Saker Aviation Services.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Southwest Airlines has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saker Aviation Services has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Southwest Airlines and Saker Aviation Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwest Airlines 1.57% 6.18% 1.72% Saker Aviation Services N/A -4.66% -4.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southwest Airlines and Saker Aviation Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwest Airlines $28.06 billion 0.69 $441.00 million $0.84 47.02 Saker Aviation Services $9.17 million 0.78 $1.25 million ($0.42) -16.90

Southwest Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Saker Aviation Services. Saker Aviation Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southwest Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Saker Aviation Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Saker Aviation Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southwest Airlines beats Saker Aviation Services on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. It also provides inflight entertainment and connectivity services on Wi-Fi enabled aircraft; and Rapid Rewards loyalty program that enables program members to earn points for dollars spent on Southwest base fares. In addition, the company offers a suite of digital platforms to support customers’ travel needs, including websites and apps; and SWABIZ, an online booking tool. Further, it provides ancillary services, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. Southwest Airlines Co. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Saker Aviation Services

(Get Free Report)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc. and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc. in September 2009. Saker Aviation Services, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.