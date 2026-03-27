Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) Receives $139.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $126.49 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $139.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 58.58%. The company had revenue of $595.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.70 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.720-5.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ross Lamar Reilly sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $767,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,102.50. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $141,931,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 12,278.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,147,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,240,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,152,000 after purchasing an additional 816,217 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,615,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

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Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) is one of North America’s largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

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