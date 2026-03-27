Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 10,315 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.3% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stenger Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $319.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $344.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.84 and its 200 day moving average is $333.59.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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