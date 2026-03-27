Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 624,554 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,554 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,306,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,326,000 after purchasing an additional 419,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,491,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Zoetis by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,629,000 after buying an additional 250,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,312,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,046,000 after buying an additional 550,859 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $116.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.30 and a 52-week high of $172.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.62 and its 200-day moving average is $129.58.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

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