Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.55 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.15 and a 12-month high of $101.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

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