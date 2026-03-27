SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 122,113 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2,319.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 122,113 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Keysight Technologies worth $25,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,377,406.64. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total value of $594,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,252,757.81. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 41,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,716,951 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies News Summary

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Keysight Technologies this week:

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $243.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $232.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $281.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Further Reading

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