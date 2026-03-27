Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,231,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,622 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 42,523,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,996 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,038,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,049 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 13,520,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,001,000 after purchasing an additional 738,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,022,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,122,000 after purchasing an additional 359,737 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $41.64.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.