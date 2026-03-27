Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) in the last few weeks:

3/21/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

3/18/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

3/17/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company was downgraded by HSBC Holdings plc from “hold” to “reduce”. They now have a $850.00 price target on the stock, down from $1,070.00.

3/13/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company was given a new $1,300.00 price target by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/7/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

3/6/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $1,285.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley. They now have a $1,313.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $1,161.00 to $1,168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company is now covered by Royal Bank Of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company is now covered by Royal Bank Of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial Corporation.

2/19/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company is now covered by Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company is now covered by Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from $950.00 to $1,050.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by CICC Research from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company was given a new $1,200.00 price target by Loop Capital.

2/10/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company was upgraded by Freedom Capital from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

2/9/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by Argus from $930.00 to $1,200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Scotiabank. They now have a $1,300.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company was given a new $1,281.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation.

2/5/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company was given a new $1,260.00 price target by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/5/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $1,300.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by Leerink Partners from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $985.00 to $1,205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/2/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

1/31/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

1/30/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

1/29/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $960.00 to $1,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $775.00 to $830.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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