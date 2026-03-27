Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 2,198 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $270.42 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $298.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.99.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups. The first group includes companies that manufacture health care equipment and supplies or provide health care related services (such as distributors of health care products, providers of basic health care services, and owners and operators of health care facilities and organizations).

See Also

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