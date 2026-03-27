Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS is Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,285 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 5.2% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $169,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

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Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $280.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $376.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $53,105.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,874.10. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 94,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,032,115.86. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,185 shares of company stock worth $963,238 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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