Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 20,942 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC reduced its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,942 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 152.1% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 66.5% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,242.2% during the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $31.00 price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 35,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 95,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,411.72. The trade was a 26.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 41,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,162,430.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 604,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,821,808.12. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,206,827 shares of company stock valued at $230,674,025 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Warner Bros. Discovery

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 93.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.95%.The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.