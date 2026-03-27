Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Takes Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January $IJAN

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 50.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 138.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

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Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

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