Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter.
Key Stories Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Vanguard declared a quarterly distribution of $1.8724, which reinforces income appeal for buy?and?hold ETF investors. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF declares quarterly distribution of $1.8724
- Positive Sentiment: Long?term performance narratives continue to support ETF flows: coverage highlighting top long?run ETF returns may keep strategic inflows into broad S&P?tracking funds. The Best ETF Over The Past 10 Years Turned $10,000 To $65,100
- Positive Sentiment: Advisory pieces urging investors to “stay invested” in ETFs amid volatility support the case for continued long?term allocations to broad?market ETFs like VOO. Stay Invested Despite Market Chaos With These ETFs
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday moves in individual large?caps (e.g., Best Buy reacting to GameStop rumors) are creating headline volatility but aren’t fundamental to VOO’s S&P?wide exposure. The Strange Reason Best Buy Is One of the S&P 500’s Best Performing Stocks Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Articles showing ETF switching (VOO to RSP) illustrate possible rotation risk between cap?weighted and equal?weight S&P vehicles but don’t indicate systemic outflows from VOO. Someone Switched From VOO to RSP at the Start of the Year. Here Is What Happened.
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary urging tempered expectations notes recent volatility and a short?term rebound, signaling mixed sentiment among holders rather than a clear directional catalyst. ‘Temper Your Expectations,’ Says Investor About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical tensions around Iran and a surge in oil prices have pushed S&P 500 futures lower, a primary driver behind VOO’s decline as investors move to risk?off. Nasdaq and S&P 500 set to open lower as oil prices surge as Iran deadline nears
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple market reports note index futures falling and heightened volatility as political/military rhetoric intensifies, weighing on broad?market ETFs like VOO. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Fall As Trump Prepares To ‘Unleash Hell’ On Iran
- Negative Sentiment: Market forecasts and commentary pointing to continued downside or renewed selling in tech/AI expose VOO to further weakness if risk sentiment persists. Has the AI Bubble Burst Already? Why This Economist Says the S&P 500 Peak Has Passed.
- Negative Sentiment: Real?time coverage directly addressing why VOO is down links the ETF’s move to the broader market pullback rather than fund?specific issues. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Down Today, 3-26-2026?
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.8%
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
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