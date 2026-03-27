Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.8%

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $594.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $796.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $625.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $641.81.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.