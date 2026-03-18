Padmanabh Bhatt Sells 7,250 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) VP Padmanabh Bhatt sold 7,250 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $359,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,382.40. This trade represents a 29.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUPN traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 575,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,563. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $59.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 846 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Craig Hallum set a $65.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

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About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

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Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained?release formulations.

The company’s marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended?release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended?release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention?deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

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