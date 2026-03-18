YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY) Announces $0.33 Dividend

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3344 per share on Thursday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.2%

QDTY stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.32. YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.53.

Get YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index. QDTY was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by YieldMax.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.