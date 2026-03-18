2x Solana ETF Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:SOLT)

2x Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0749 per share on Thursday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.
2x Solana ETF Stock Down 10.7%
Shares of SOLT traded down $6.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.50. 624,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.01. 2x Solana ETF has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $706.00.
2x Solana ETF Company Profile
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