2x Solana ETF Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:SOLT)

2x Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0749 per share on Thursday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

2x Solana ETF Stock Down 10.7%

Shares of SOLT traded down $6.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.50. 624,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.01. 2x Solana ETF has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $706.00.

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The 2x Solana ETF (SOLT) is an exchange-traded fund managed by Volatility Shares, a U.S.-based investment management firm. This ETF seeks to provide investors with twice the daily exposure to Solana’s price movements through leveraged strategies, without the need for direct cryptocurrency ownership. It is designed for sophisticated investors seeking tactical cryptocurrency trading opportunities who understand the amplified risks associated with leveraged exposure.

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