Alesia Haas Sells 9,950 Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia Haas sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.60, for a total value of $2,005,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 387,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,063,753.60. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $7.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.29. 12,547,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,582,053. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.42. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.36 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 3.70.

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Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Coinbase Global News

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase rolled out AgentKit / x402 integrations enabling AI agents to perform human?backed on?chain micropayments — a move that broadens Coinbase’s addressable market beyond trading into developer tooling and payments infrastructure. This supports recurring revenue narratives. Read More.

Coinbase rolled out AgentKit / x402 integrations enabling AI agents to perform human?backed on?chain micropayments — a move that broadens Coinbase’s addressable market beyond trading into developer tooling and payments infrastructure. This supports recurring revenue narratives. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks/analyst coverage reports a potential strategic partnership with Bybit to scale derivatives and accelerate global expansion — if realized, that could materially expand Coinbase’s derivatives flow and international reach. Read More.

Zacks/analyst coverage reports a potential strategic partnership with Bybit to scale derivatives and accelerate global expansion — if realized, that could materially expand Coinbase’s derivatives flow and international reach. Read More. Positive Sentiment: A Coinbase?EY survey finds most institutions plan to raise crypto allocations and prefer regulated products (ETPs, custody), which should drive demand for Coinbase’s institutional offerings and trading/ETP flows. Read More.

A Coinbase?EY survey finds most institutions plan to raise crypto allocations and prefer regulated products (ETPs, custody), which should drive demand for Coinbase’s institutional offerings and trading/ETP flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory progress talk (CLARITY Act) and renewed Bitcoin ETF inflows have supported crypto prices and trading volumes — a favorable backdrop for Coinbase’s core exchange revenues. Read More.

Regulatory progress talk (CLARITY Act) and renewed Bitcoin ETF inflows have supported crypto prices and trading volumes — a favorable backdrop for Coinbase’s core exchange revenues. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s “Everything Exchange” strategy and commentary on migrating toward recurring subscription/services revenue remain strategic positives but are long?horizon — the market is parsing execution risk vs. upside TAM. Read More.

Management’s “Everything Exchange” strategy and commentary on migrating toward recurring subscription/services revenue remain strategic positives but are long?horizon — the market is parsing execution risk vs. upside TAM. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised COIN’s price target (to $215) but left a neutral rating — suggests mixed analyst views: upside exists but valuation/volatility concerns persist. Read More.

Robert W. Baird raised COIN’s price target (to $215) but left a neutral rating — suggests mixed analyst views: upside exists but valuation/volatility concerns persist. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mastercard agreed to buy BVNK (stablecoin infrastructure) after a failed earlier negotiation with Coinbase — losing BVNK weakens Coinbase’s opportunity to vertically integrate stablecoin/payments infrastructure via acquisition. Read More.

Mastercard agreed to buy BVNK (stablecoin infrastructure) after a failed earlier negotiation with Coinbase — losing BVNK weakens Coinbase’s opportunity to vertically integrate stablecoin/payments infrastructure via acquisition. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks added COIN to its “Strong Sell” list, and some analysts warn technicals could flip if Bitcoin reverses — negative near?term sentiment could pressure trading volume and multiple compression. Read More.

Zacks added COIN to its “Strong Sell” list, and some analysts warn technicals could flip if Bitcoin reverses — negative near?term sentiment could pressure trading volume and multiple compression. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market technicians flagged a possible Bitcoin “bull trap” at resistance — a BTC pullback would directly hit Coinbase’s spot and derivatives revenues. Read More.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216,150 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $48,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,709 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 362.4% during the 4th quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $381.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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