Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Insider Jack Pailing Buys 38,000 Shares

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing bought 38,000 shares of Naked Wines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 per share, for a total transaction of £23,560.

Jack Pailing also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 9th, Jack Pailing purchased 12,000 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 per share, with a total value of £8,760.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Jack Pailing acquired 20,000 shares of Naked Wines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 per share, with a total value of £14,800.

On Thursday, January 29th, Jack Pailing acquired 16,350 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 per share, for a total transaction of £12,099.

Naked Wines Price Performance

Shares of LON WINE traded down GBX 2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 65.41. 179,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,107. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.55. The company has a market capitalization of £44.74 million, a P/E ratio of -31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. Naked Wines plc has a 52-week low of GBX 42.95 and a 52-week high of GBX 95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 target price on shares of Naked Wines in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Naked Wines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 150.

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Naked Wines Company Profile

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Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

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