Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (BATS:QDTE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (BATS:QDTE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 553470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.0%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

About Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

The Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index. QDTE was launched on Mar 7, 2024 and is issued by Roundhill.

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