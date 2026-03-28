Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.8850, with a volume of 681363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QFIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Qfin from $30.30 to $23.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qfin in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Qfin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

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Qfin Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Qfin had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $584.98 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Qfin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,143.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Qfin’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qfin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qfin by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,344,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,942 shares during the last quarter. Triata Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qfin by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Triata Capital Ltd now owns 3,125,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,351 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Qfin by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,988,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,350,000 after purchasing an additional 176,754 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Qfin by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,842,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in Qfin by 24.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,660,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 323,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qfin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

360 DigiTech, Inc (NASDAQ: QFIN) is a China?based fintech company that specializes in providing digital lending solutions to underserved consumer and small business markets. Leveraging proprietary credit assessment technologies and big data analytics, the company connects borrowers with a network of financial institutions and investors through its online platform. Its services encompass unsecured consumer loans, installment credit products, and working capital financing for micro and small enterprises.

The company’s flagship platform offers an end?to?end digital lending experience, from application and credit evaluation to disbursement and repayment.

Further Reading

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