Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,211 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the February 26th total of 11,955 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,843 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KIROY opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

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Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

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Kumba Iron Ore, trading over the counter under the symbol KIROY, is one of South Africa’s leading iron ore producers. The company operates two primary open-pit mines—Sishen and Kolomela—located in the Northern Cape province. These operations focus on the extraction and processing of high-quality hematite ore, producing a range of lump and fine products that serve as essential feedstock for global steelmakers.

Established in 2001 following a demerger from parent companies, Kumba Iron Ore has grown its production capacity and operational efficiency through sustained investment in mining technology and infrastructure.

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