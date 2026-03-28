Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 138,774 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the February 26th total of 211,284 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,704 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,972,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,368 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,218,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,238,000 after buying an additional 61,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,615,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,893,000 after buying an additional 40,251 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,288,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,115,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $252.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.02 and a 200-day moving average of $282.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $298.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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