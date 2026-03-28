Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,067 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $30,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 997.7% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.99. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.10). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.17%.The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.65%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $335,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,097.40. This trade represents a 31.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

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