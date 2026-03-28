Tesla, Inc. $TSLA is Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 4.0% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $52,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

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Tesla Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $361.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 335.03, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. New Street Research raised their price target on Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. President Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

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