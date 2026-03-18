Insider Selling: Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells 31,067 Shares of Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 31,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $433,695.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 232,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,478.04. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ TBPH traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,018. The firm has a market cap of $700.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.17. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $6,342,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 153,306 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 29,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBPH. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

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About Theravance Biopharma

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Theravance Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines, primarily in the areas of respiratory disease, inflammatory and immunology, and rare disorders. The company develops small-molecule therapies designed to address unmet medical needs by targeting specific molecular pathways. Its lead marketed product, YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, is the first and only once-daily, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) approved by the U.S.

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