Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 29,472 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,472 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace makes up 8.2% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $268,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $285.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.44. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $348.48. The company has a market cap of $299.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.12.

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GE Aerospace News Roundup

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GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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