Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Trading Up 19.7% – Here’s Why

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 19.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.9298. 153,515,413 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 67,345,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7770.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVLT has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a report on Monday, December 29th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

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Datavault AI Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Datavault AI

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $539.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.11.

In other news, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 5,115,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $3,683,221.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 213,766,229 shares in the company, valued at $153,911,684.88. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Moyer sold 49,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $45,584.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,738,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,896.14. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,742,767 shares of company stock worth $31,483,883 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datavault AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Datavault AI by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datavault AI

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Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

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