ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 88,413 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 38,030 shares.The stock last traded at $65.08 and had previously closed at $64.86.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

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