Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Logistic Properties of the Americas had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter.

Logistic Properties of the Americas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LPA traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. 63,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,171. Logistic Properties of the Americas has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 6.11.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logistic Properties of the Americas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Logistic Properties of the Americas by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Logistic Properties of the Americas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Logistic Properties of the Americas

Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSE American: LPA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development, and management of Class A industrial properties across the Americas. The company’s portfolio comprises modern logistics and distribution facilities strategically located in key markets throughout the United States, Mexico, and Latin America. By targeting high-barrier-to-entry locations, Logistic Properties of the Americas aims to support growing demand from e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, and third-party logistics providers.

Founded in 2020, the company launched its initial public offering in late 2020 and is overseen by a management team with deep experience in industrial real estate and supply chain operations.

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