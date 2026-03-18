Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 97.95% and a negative net margin of 378.17%.The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Hyperfine’s conference call:

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Commercial momentum and clinical validation: Q4 revenue was $5.3M (up 128% YoY) with 16 units sold, FDA clearance for the Optive AI update, supportive publications (stroke and neurology), and India approval driving adoption across hospitals, neurology offices, and international markets.

Q4 revenue was $5.3M (up 128% YoY) with 16 units sold, FDA clearance for the Optive AI update, supportive publications (stroke and neurology), and India approval driving adoption across hospitals, neurology offices, and international markets. Margin expansion and stronger balance sheet: Q4 gross margin was 50.9% (1,530 bps improvement YoY), full-year gross margin ~49.8%, and cash burn has declined (Q4 net cash burn down 30% YoY); the company raised equity and a $15M debt tranche, extending runway into 2028.

Q4 gross margin was 50.9% (1,530 bps improvement YoY), full-year gross margin ~49.8%, and cash burn has declined (Q4 net cash burn down 30% YoY); the company raised equity and a $15M debt tranche, extending runway into 2028. 2026 growth guidance: Management forecasts revenue of $20–$22M (midpoint ~55% YoY growth) and gross margin of 50–55%, with total cash burn expected at $26–$28M, signaling an expectation of progressive top-line strengthening through 2026.

Management forecasts revenue of $20–$22M (midpoint ~55% YoY growth) and gross margin of 50–55%, with total cash burn expected at $26–$28M, signaling an expectation of progressive top-line strengthening through 2026. Ongoing losses and execution risks: The company remains unprofitable (Q4 net loss $5.9M; FY net loss $35.6M), service revenue variability and multi-unit/IDN deals may cause quarterly lumpiness, and additional debt tranches depend on achieving commercial targets.

Hyperfine Stock Performance

Shares of HYPR opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. Hyperfine has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hyperfine in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on HYPR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyperfine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyperfine by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,511,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 190,136 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hyperfine by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 143,975 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hyperfine by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 317,645 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Hyperfine by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyperfine Company Profile

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Hyperfine, Inc (NASDAQ: HYPR) is a medical technology company focused on expanding access to advanced neuroimaging through its portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. The company’s flagship product, Swoop®, is designed to enable bedside MRI scanning in a wide range of clinical environments, including emergency departments, intensive care units and outpatient clinics. By leveraging a compact, high-performance permanent magnet and a custom-designed gradient system, Hyperfine aims to reduce the logistical and financial barriers associated with traditional, large-scale MRI installations.

The Swoop system features a lightweight, wheeled design that can be maneuvered directly to a patient’s bedside, allowing clinicians to conduct diagnostic imaging without the need to transport critically ill or immobile patients.

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