Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 97.95% and a negative net margin of 378.17%.The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million.
Here are the key takeaways from Hyperfine’s conference call:
- Commercial momentum and clinical validation: Q4 revenue was $5.3M (up 128% YoY) with 16 units sold, FDA clearance for the Optive AI update, supportive publications (stroke and neurology), and India approval driving adoption across hospitals, neurology offices, and international markets.
- Margin expansion and stronger balance sheet: Q4 gross margin was 50.9% (1,530 bps improvement YoY), full-year gross margin ~49.8%, and cash burn has declined (Q4 net cash burn down 30% YoY); the company raised equity and a $15M debt tranche, extending runway into 2028.
- 2026 growth guidance: Management forecasts revenue of $20–$22M (midpoint ~55% YoY growth) and gross margin of 50–55%, with total cash burn expected at $26–$28M, signaling an expectation of progressive top-line strengthening through 2026.
- Ongoing losses and execution risks: The company remains unprofitable (Q4 net loss $5.9M; FY net loss $35.6M), service revenue variability and multi-unit/IDN deals may cause quarterly lumpiness, and additional debt tranches depend on achieving commercial targets.
Hyperfine Stock Performance
Shares of HYPR opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. Hyperfine has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on HYPR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyperfine
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyperfine by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,511,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 190,136 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hyperfine by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 143,975 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hyperfine by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 317,645 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Hyperfine by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.
Hyperfine Company Profile
Hyperfine, Inc (NASDAQ: HYPR) is a medical technology company focused on expanding access to advanced neuroimaging through its portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. The company’s flagship product, Swoop®, is designed to enable bedside MRI scanning in a wide range of clinical environments, including emergency departments, intensive care units and outpatient clinics. By leveraging a compact, high-performance permanent magnet and a custom-designed gradient system, Hyperfine aims to reduce the logistical and financial barriers associated with traditional, large-scale MRI installations.
The Swoop system features a lightweight, wheeled design that can be maneuvered directly to a patient’s bedside, allowing clinicians to conduct diagnostic imaging without the need to transport critically ill or immobile patients.
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