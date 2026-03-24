Short Interest in Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA) Drops By 84.4%

Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 198,425 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the February 26th total of 1,274,209 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 233,058 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 233,058 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Kairos Pharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Pharma during the second quarter worth $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Pharma in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kairos Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

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Kairos Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of KAPA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 87,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,912. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.28. Kairos Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

About Kairos Pharma

Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small?molecule therapies to treat genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s proprietary platform leverages targeted ribosomal modulation to promote readthrough of premature stop codons, with the goal of restoring production of full?length functional proteins. Kairos Pharma’s pipeline includes multiple programs in preclinical and early clinical development for rare pediatric and orphan indications.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Kairos Pharma brings together a multidisciplinary team of researchers and clinicians dedicated to translating its technology into potential therapeutics.

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