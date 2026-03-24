Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Short Interest Down 86.0% in March

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 155,767 shares, a decline of 86.0% from the February 26th total of 1,109,492 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,019 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,019 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.0 days.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NMAKF remained flat at C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$0.22.

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Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nemak, SAB. de C.V. is a global manufacturer of lightweight aluminum components for the automotive industry. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, the company specializes in the design, development and production of critical engine and structural parts that help automakers improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

Founded in 1979 as part of the Alfa industrial conglomerate, Nemak has developed advanced high-pressure die casting, machining and assembly capabilities. Its core product portfolio includes aluminum cylinder heads, engine blocks and e-mobility solutions such as battery housings and structural parts for hybrid and electric vehicles.

Nemak serves a diverse customer base of global automakers and tier-one suppliers, supplying components for internal combustion, hybrid and electric powertrains.

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