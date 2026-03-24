AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW) Short Interest Update

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 94 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the February 26th total of 3,560 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,166 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,166 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AEye Stock Performance

Shares of AEye stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 64,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,057. AEye has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

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About AEye

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AEye, Inc is an artificial perception company specializing in advanced LiDAR-based vision systems designed to enhance the safety and autonomy of vehicles and machines. Through the integration of hardware, software and machine learning algorithms, the company delivers real-time detection, classification and ranging capabilities. Its offerings address the growing demand for reliable sensing solutions in applications such as autonomous driving, advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS), robotics, mapping and industrial automation.

The company’s flagship platform, 4Sight, combines adaptive LiDAR sensors with a software-defined sensing architecture to provide customizable field-of-view, range and resolution.

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