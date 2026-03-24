iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,062 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the February 26th total of 9,644 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,479 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,479 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBIE. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000.

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iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,351. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19. iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $26.56.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (IBIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2028. The fund will terminate in October 2028. IBIE was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

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