Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) Short Interest Down 89.9% in March

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,047 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the February 26th total of 49,747 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,857 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,857 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of FLSW stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $39.61. 22,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,217. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 million, a P/E ratio of 196.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLSW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,343,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,325,000. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 260,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 2,165.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (FLSW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Switzerland RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Swiss equities, excluding small-caps. FLSW was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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