Rand Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rand Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 117 shares, an increase of 1,850.0% from the February 26th total of 6 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,277 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,277 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rand Worldwide Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of RWWI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. 18,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946. The stock has a market cap of $495.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.11. Rand Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97.

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Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 92.21%.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) is a provider of software and professional services for the architecture, engineering and manufacturing markets. The company partners with leading application vendors to offer design software solutions—such as computer-aided design (CAD), building information modeling (BIM) and product lifecycle management (PLM)—and augments those offerings with technical consulting, implementation support, custom application development and training.

The company’s portfolio includes specialized engineering software for power system analysis, data management and collaboration tools, and industry-specific design applications.

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