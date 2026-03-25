Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.8250 and last traded at $1.83. 688,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 981,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

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Hyliion Trading Down 3.7%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $325.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 50.0% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile

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Hyliion Holdings Corp. develops electrified powertrain solutions aimed at reducing fuel consumption and emissions for Class 8 commercial vehicles. Its flagship offerings include the Hypertruck ERX electric axle and hybrid powertrain systems that integrate battery packs with onboard natural gas generators. These modular solutions are designed to retrofit existing diesel trucks or to be incorporated by original equipment manufacturers, allowing fleets to transition toward lower-carbon operations without replacing entire fleets.

Founded in 2015 by Thomas Healy and based in Austin, Texas, Hyliion went public in 2020 via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.

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