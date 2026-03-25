Q3 EPS Estimates for Red Cat Boosted by Northland Securities

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Securities raised their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Red Cat in a report released on Thursday, March 19th. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Red Cat’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Red Cat’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

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Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 176.96%.The company had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RCAT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Red Cat from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Cat in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Red Cat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Red Cat from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

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Red Cat Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of RCAT stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.53. Red Cat has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29.

Institutional Trading of Red Cat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCAT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Red Cat by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,612,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,310 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter worth about $19,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Red Cat by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,506,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after buying an additional 1,680,929 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,286,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Red Cat by 1,872.4% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,105,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 1,049,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

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Red Cat Company Profile

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Red Cat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is a technology holding company that develops and delivers advanced robotics, autonomy, and sensing solutions for defense, national security, public safety and commercial customers. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company brings together a portfolio of specialized operating businesses focused on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), mission management software, precision mapping sensors and engineering services.

Through its UAS segment, Red Cat designs and manufactures small to medium-sized fixed-wing and vertical-takeoff drones that support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

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