Analysts Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) PT at $21.50

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.5833.

NTST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:NTST opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 210.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 977.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 959.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single?tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment?grade or creditworthy tenants under long?term, triple?net leases, which generally shift property?level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick?service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.