Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHAT. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,920,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,040,000 after buying an additional 55,475 shares in the last quarter. VARCOV Co. purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,439,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 517,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 131,852 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $792.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.51. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The company’s core mission centers on addressing serious GI disorders by leveraging innovative mechanisms of action to improve patient outcomes. Phathom’s research and development efforts concentrate on conditions such as Helicobacter pylori infection, erosive esophagitis, gastroparesis and other functional GI disorders where significant unmet medical needs persist.

The company’s lead asset is vonoprazan, a potassium?competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) licensed for use in the United States.

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