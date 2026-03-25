INmune Bio (INMB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect INmune Bio to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

INmune Bio Trading Down 4.8%

INMB stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.77. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $11.64.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On INmune Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

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INmune Bio Company Profile

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INmune Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage immunology company based in San Diego, California, focused on harnessing the innate immune system to combat a range of serious diseases. The company’s research and development efforts concentrate on modulating cellular pathways to restore and enhance the body’s natural defenses, particularly in oncology and neurodegenerative conditions.

The company’s lead therapeutic candidate, XPro1595 (also referred to as INB03), is a proprietary selective inhibitor of soluble tumor necrosis factor (TNF) designed to reduce chronic inflammation without impairing membrane-bound TNF functions.

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