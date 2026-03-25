Curated Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,424 Citigroup Inc. $C

Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

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Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $113.68 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The stock has a market cap of $198.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average is $107.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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